Canada
December 21, 2018 9:28 am

Over 450,000 Ford F-150 trucks recalled in Canada after block heaters cause fires

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Friday, March 13, 2015, file photo, a worker inspects a new aluminum-alloy body Ford F-150 truck at the company's Kansas City Assembly Plant, in Claycomo, Mo. Ky.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charlie Riede
Ford is recalling more than 463,000 F-Series pickup trucks with engine block heaters in Canada because they can catch fire.

The recall covers certain F-150s from the 2015 through 2019 model years, as well as the 2017 through 2019 F-250, 350, 450 and 550.

The company says in government documents posted Friday that water and contaminants can get into the heater cable and cause corrosion. That can cause electrical shorts and possible fires.

Ford has received three reports of fires in Canada, but none in the U.S. There have been no reports of injuries. Another 410,289 trucks were recalled in the U.S.

Dealers will inspect and seal the cable or replace the heaters if needed. The recall is expected to start Jan. 7.

F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicle in the United States.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

