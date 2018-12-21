Woman charged after purple heroin, cocaine seized from Port Hope residence

A Port Hope woman faces drug charges after police seized drugs including purple heroin early Friday.

Port Hope Police say that around 3:30 a.m., members of the Criminal Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at a Bruton Street address and say they seized cocaine, crack cocaine, purple heroin and cash.

A woman in the residence was arrested.

Jessica Rouse, 35, of Port Hope, was charged with one count of possession of a schedule 1 substance, two counts of possession of for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

She was released from custody and will appear in court in January. No date specific date was provided.