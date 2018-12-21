Pack your patience as you unload your wallet: Friday to be a busy day at Calgary malls

Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, according to credit and debit processor Moneris.

Last year, the biggest percentage of “leaving it to the last second” shoppers were found in Newfoundland and B.C.

CF Chinook Centre general manager Paige O’Neill said Calgary retailers could use a boost because the economic recovery has been slow.

“We are anticipating flat traffic this year,” she said. “Sales have been steady as well going through Christmas season.”

READ MORE: 4 scams to watch out for while holiday shopping online

O’Neil added that expensive items are starting to sell again.

“Big ticket items are starting to come back, whereas the last two years they were very low on the totem pole of expenditures.”

O’Neill said a lot of retailers get about 25 per cent of their yearly revenue during the holiday season.