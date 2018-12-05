Calgary kids knit toques for the homeless: ‘A Christmas gift for them’

Going to their regular noon hour knitting club on Tuesdays is always a highlight of the week for grade three students at Evergreen School in southwest Calgary.

Now a big holiday season project is making it even more special.

The students are knitting toques for the homeless, hoping to bring some winter warmth to the city’s less fortunate.

“Because the poor people, it’s very cold for them to live [outside],” student Ria Kapoor said.

“My family really cares about homeless people,” student Charles Luke said. “So I want to make them something.”

The students left about 50 toques in various spots while visiting downtown Calgary on a field trip.

“We were able to put them on bus benches and up in trees and on posts,” teacher Diana Leonard said. “With a note just to let people in need know that there are some people thinking of them.”

One of the notes written by a student reads: “We hope you enjoy this hat and stay warm. It’s for you if you need it. Love, Evergreen School Grade 3.”

“It’s like a Christmas gift for them,” student Leul Bekele said. “I like that we’re trying to help the homeless people because it’s getting near winter and they should have a hat because it’s going to get really cold.”