Kelowna urban beehive destroyed in fire Thursday
A demonstration beehive in downtown Kelowna has been destroyed by a fire.
Flames engulfed the shed-like structure and were spotted at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.
The nearly two metre high display was located behind the historic Laurel Building at Cawston Ave. and Ellis Street.
The beehive was part of the B.C. Orchard Industry Museum in the adjacent building.
It’s not known how the fire started or how many bees in the display were destroyed in the blaze.
