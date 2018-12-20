Surging Midget AAA Hurricanes ready for prestigious Mac’s tournament

After a dominant start to the season, the Lethbridge Midget AAA Hurricanes are headed to Calgary for the prestigious Mac’s Midget AAA World Invitational Tournament. The tournament features 20 elite teams from across North America and the Hurricanes know it’s special to be involved.

“It’s pretty honouring to get back in there this year,” defenceman Tayler Miller said. “It will be different this year because we have a different coaching staff and new set of guys.”

The team is having a wonderful season, with just three losses in 21 games. The Hurricanes have a lot of momentum behind them and believe it will show when they take the ice at the Mac’s.

“We’re hoping to win it,” Reece Becker said. “We think we can.

“We came in third last year and we like our chances this year.”

Head Coach Doug Paisley believes his team is highly motivated after what happened when the team played at the tournament last year.

“I think there is an expectation for this group, especially coming off the amount of guys coming over from last year,” Paisley said. “They really felt that they left something on the table.

“They got knocked out in the quarter final and that didn’t sit well.”

The midget Hurricanes will face teams from Calgary, B.C, Saskatchewan, and Ontario in their pool. They will need to either win the pool or claim a wild card spot to advance in the tournament.

“It’s always cool to see the competition from other provinces,” forward Michael Horon said. “I mean, you just have to try and keep your emotions intact.”

The Hurricanes open up play at the Mac’s on Boxing Day when they they play the Swift Current Legionnaires.