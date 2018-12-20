‘It’s kind of worrying’: Kirkland ‘Grinch’ clips Christmas lights on local street

Michael Regina remembered getting a call from his wife that his home’s Christmas lights had been vandalized.

In disbelief, he analyzed the doorbell camera he installed in the summer to find she was right.

“It’s maybe somebody who doesn’t like Christmas, maybe somebody who doesn’t like us. I’m not exactly sure,” he said. “My wife and I were definitely surprised and a little bit shocked, too.”

I caught up with Michael Regina today. He snapped a doorbell-cam video of someone walking up his driveway at night and clipped his Christmas lights. He's wondering why. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/eFpFineqGd — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 20, 2018

He isn’t alone. Other residents on Marcel-Meloche Street, where he lives, reported the same thing had happened to them.

“It’s kind of worrying,” said Simon Romero, who lives on the street. “We don’t know when [the person] came [or] why he is doing this. What does he want?”

This is what his clipped Christmas lights looked like. "They're not wild, they're not crazy lights. They're not on before Halloween or anything like that," Regina told me. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/oJyQqCifUg — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 20, 2018

Police wouldn’t comment on the situation and Kirkland mayor Michel Gibson was unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, Regina said he either will try to repair the lights or buy and install new ones before Christmas.

