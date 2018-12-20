Defence Secretary Jim Mattis
December 20, 2018 5:43 pm
Updated: December 20, 2018 6:01 pm

Trump defence secretary Jim Mattis to retire at end of February

Jessica Vomiero By National Online Journalist  Global News

In this Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
United States Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will be retiring at the end of February, President Donald trump announced on Twitter Thursday evening.

“General Jim Mattis will be retiring, with distinction, at the end of February, after having served my Administration as Secretary of Defense for the past two years. During Jim’s tenure, tremendous progress has been made, especially with respect to the purchase of new fighting equipment….” Trump’s tweet read.

The president’s tweets congratulated Mattis for his service. He said that a new defence secretary would be named “shortly.”

Contrary to the president’s tweets however, Mattis submitted a resignation letter outlining several policy areas where he and Trump disagree.

In a resignation letter submitted on Dec. 20, Mattis cited Trump’s alienation of allies and pursuit of better relations with controversial powers as reasons for their disagreement.

Story continues below

“One core belief I have always held is that our strength as a nation is inextricably linked to the strength of our unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships. While the U.S. remains the indispensable nation in the free world, we cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to those allies,” Mattis wrote.

He also cited Russia and China as countries with interests that are “increasingly in tension with our own,” and advised against showing support for authoritarian regimes.

“Because you have the right to have a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position,” Mattis wrote.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available. 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

