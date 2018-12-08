John Kelly will leave role as chief of staff at end of 2018, Trump says

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of this year, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday, after rumours about Kelly’s departure.

Trump made the announcement just before heading to the The Army-Navy Game, an American college football game between the Army Black Knights of the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, and the Navy Midshipmen of the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

He added that the former Marine Corps general has been a loyal aide during his tenure.

The announcement comes just days after Trump announced new appointees for the position of attorney general and ambassador to the U.N.

Kelly, a retired general and the former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has been chief of staff since July 2017. He replaced Reince Priebus, who had held the job for six months.

There have been mixed reports about Trump’s working relationship with Kelly, though his departure has been anticipated.

