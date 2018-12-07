White House chief of staff John Kelly expected to resign within days: reports

White House chief of staff John Kelly is expected to resign soon, according to multiple reports.

Sources told CNN that Kelly and U.S. President Donald Trump have stopped speaking and that Kelly will resign “in the coming days.”

Kelly, a retired general and the former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, has been chief of staff since July 2017. He replaced Reince Priebus, who had held the job for six months.

Nick Ayers, who is currently chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, is the front-runner to replace Kelly, according to Axios and ABC News.

In an interview on Fox News in November, Trump wouldn’t commit to keeping Kelly on, saying there were “certain things that I don’t like that he does.”

“There are a couple of things where it’s just not his strength. It’s not his fault. It’s not his strength,” Trump said.

Trump had earlier pledged publicly that Kelly would remain through his first term in office, though many in the West Wing were skeptical.

For his part, Kelly has joked that he didn’t want to leave his position at Homeland Security, but that he “did something wrong and God punished me.”

