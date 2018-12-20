British Columbians reject proportional representation, vote to stay with first-past-the-post

British Columbians have voted against changing the province’s electoral system. In a province-wide referendum, 61.3 per cent of voters cast a ballot against proportional representation, with 38.7 per cent of voters voting in favour of changing the electoral system.

Less than half of eligible voters cast a ballot with turnout at 42 per cent.

This is the third time in the last 15 years that British Columbians have voted down changing the electoral system in province-wide referendums.

A referendum on the future of how British Columbians vote was part of the confidence and supply agreement signed between the B.C. Greens and the B.C. NDP. The two parties had been campaigning in favour of changing the electoral system, while the B.C. Liberals had been campaigning against it.

Throughout the campaign there has been widespread criticism of the way the referendum was organized by the provincial government. The B.C. Liberals criticized the NDP for making the ballot complicated by having two questions and three possible proportional systems.

The official ‘no’ side also campaigned heavily on the fears that proportional representation would lead to fringe parties with extreme views and that rural communities would be under-represented under a new system.

British Columbians will continue to vote under the current first-part-the-post system.

