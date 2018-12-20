Westjet flights to Gatwick Airport cancelled as drone-related shutdown continues

Westjet said all of its regularly scheduled flights to Gatwick were cancelled on Thursday after the major U.K. airport was shut down over drone sightings.

“At this time, we are not taking any more guests travelling to or from London Gatwick Airport until it is safe to do so,” the airline said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

The airport south of London — Britain’s second-busiest by passenger numbers — closed its runway Wednesday evening after two drones were spotted. It reopened briefly at about 3 a.m. Thursday, but shut down 45 minutes later after further sightings.

Thousands of passengers from around the world were delayed, diverted or stuck on planes because of the runway closure. Europe’s air traffic control agency Eurocontrol said the airport would remain closed until 6 a.m. local time Friday.

British troops and police have been called in to investigate the bizarre occurrence, which officials say shows no indications of a terror motive.

Airlines are encouraging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Westjet said one of its flights from Toronto to Gatwick was diverted to Glasgow on Wednesday, and another flight, from Gatwick to Toronto, was cancelled on Thursday.

Air Transat said its flights departing from Canada to Gatwick “should be operating normally” Thursday night.

“We are in constant communication with the Gatwick airport authorities and are monitoring the situation very closely,” a spokesperson said via email.

Air Canada confirmed it does not operate out of the airport.

