Haiden Suarez Noa sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 15 years

A judge has sentenced Haiden Suarez Noa to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

READ MORE: Jury deliberating man’s fate in Stoney Creek stabbing death

Suarez Noa was found guilty of second-degree murder last month in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend and mother of his child.

Tania Cowell was stabbed 11 times while their infant son lay on the couch of their Stoney Creek apartment on March 9, 2013.

Suarez Noa admitted to stabbing Cowell, but argued he was provoked.

READ MORE: Stoney Creek father wins $75K with instant lottery ticket

In 2015, Suarez Noa was convicted of manslaughter in the case, but the Crown appealed the decision, which led to the stiffer sentence.