Jury deliberating man’s fate in Stoney Creek stabbing death

A murder trial in Hamilton is now in the hands of the jury.

The jury has to determine whether Haiden Suarez Noa is guilty of murder or manslaughter in the stabbing death of his girlfriend Tania Cowell in 2013.

The Crown and defence lawyers submitted their final arguments on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man has admitted stabbing Cowell to death in their Stoney Creek apartment, while their baby son slept on the couch.

However, his lawyer claims he didn’t intend for her to die and that’s manslaughter, not murder.