Stoney Creek father wins $75K with instant lottery ticket

Selvir Peckovic won a $75,000 top prize with Instant Reindeer Games.

A Stoney Creek father of four is celebrating a recent lottery win.

Selvir Peckovic won a $75,000 top prize with Instant Reindeer Games.

He plans to use the money to buy his son a new vehicle and help his family.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Fortinos on Upper Centennial Parkway.

