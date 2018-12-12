Stoney Creek father wins $75K with instant lottery ticket

A Stoney Creek father of four is celebrating a recent lottery win.
Selvir Peckovic won a $75,000 top prize with Instant Reindeer Games.
He plans to use the money to buy his son a new vehicle and help his family.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Fortinos on Upper Centennial Parkway.
