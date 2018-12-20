19-year-old man with knife arrested after alleged attack in downtown Vancouver

A 19-year-old Surrey man was arrested after he allegedly injured a woman with a knife in downtown Vancouver on Thursday morning.

Police received several reports of a man with a knife in the area of Hastings and Seymour streets around 7 a.m.

Police said the man was under the influence of drugs and refused to comply with commands. Officers used “less-lethal force” on the suspect, including beans bags and a Taser.

One woman suffered “very minor” injuries, police said.

The man was arrested and will likely be charged with assault, police said.