Crime
December 20, 2018 1:04 pm

19-year-old man with knife arrested after alleged attack in downtown Vancouver

By Online News Producer  Global News

Police received several reports of a man with a knife in the area of Hastings and Seymour streets around 7 a.m.

Global News
A A

A 19-year-old Surrey man was arrested after he allegedly injured a woman with a knife in downtown Vancouver on Thursday morning.

Police received several reports of a man with a knife in the area of Hastings and Seymour streets around 7 a.m.

READ MORE: Coroners report solves mystery of 2016 car accident in downtown Vancouver

Police said the man was under the influence of drugs and refused to comply with commands. Officers used “less-lethal force” on the suspect, including beans bags and a Taser.

One woman suffered “very minor” injuries, police said.

The man was arrested and will likely be charged with assault, police said.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Downtown Vancouver knife suspect
Hastings Street
man with knife downtown Vancouver
Seymour Street
Vancouver

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News