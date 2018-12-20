Man accused of attacking Lindsay woman with a knife

A man is facing weapons charges for an alleged knife attack against a woman in Lindsay on Wednesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police say around 11:30 a.m. a woman went to her former home, where a man allowed her to enter and collect her personal belongings.

Police say an argument broke out and as the woman carried a shopping bag through the home, the man swung a knife at her.

READ MORE: Teen arrested after City of Kawartha Lakes schools placed under hold and secure

According to police, the knife missed the woman but cut the bag she was carrying.

The woman ran from the home and called the police.

Officers arrived and arrested a 46-year-old Lindsay man. He was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the woman, police said.