Teen arrested after City of Kawartha Lakes schools placed under hold and secure
A youth is in custody after OPP placed two schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes under hold and secure on Wednesday morning.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said they were responding to a weapons call in the Fenelon Falls area, about 25 kilometres north of Lindsay.
READ MORE: 7th student facing charges in St. Michael’s College School investigation
Police say the information they received prompted them to place Fenelon Falls Secondary School and Langton Public School under a hold and secure for “precautionary measures.”
The ensuing investigation identified a suspect who police say was quickly located in the vicinity of the schools.
“A local 14-year-old male was apprehended without incident. The youth will be held for a bail hearing,” police stated.
No details on his arrest were provided.
OPP say the investigation is ongoing.
The Trillium Lakelands District School Board said doors were locked but classes were “proceeding as usual” during the hold and secure which was lifted around 12:30 p.m.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.