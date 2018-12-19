Teen arrested after City of Kawartha Lakes schools placed under hold and secure

A youth is in custody after OPP placed two schools in the City of Kawartha Lakes under hold and secure on Wednesday morning.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP said they were responding to a weapons call in the Fenelon Falls area, about 25 kilometres north of Lindsay.

READ MORE: 7th student facing charges in St. Michael’s College School investigation

Police say the information they received prompted them to place Fenelon Falls Secondary School and Langton Public School under a hold and secure for “precautionary measures.”

The ensuing investigation identified a suspect who police say was quickly located in the vicinity of the schools.

Fenelon Falls Secondary School and Langton Public School is in a hold and secure. All students are safe. Doors and locked and classes are proceeding as usual. — TLDSB (@TLDSB) December 19, 2018

“A local 14-year-old male was apprehended without incident. The youth will be held for a bail hearing,” police stated.

No details on his arrest were provided.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing.

The Trillium Lakelands District School Board said doors were locked but classes were “proceeding as usual” during the hold and secure which was lifted around 12:30 p.m.

More to come.