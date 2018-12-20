Man arrested for assaulting Peterborough police officer

Peterborough police arrested a man Wednesday night after he allegedly threatened and assaulted an officer.

Officers were called after a man refused to leave a family member’s home. Police say they asked the man to leave but he became aggressive with officers.

“As a result, the accused was placed under arrest in order to prevent a breach of the peace,” police said. “During the arrest, the accused assaulted an officer and also assaulted and threatened an officer while at the police station.”

The 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody for a court appearance on Thursday.

His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim of the domestic incident, police said.