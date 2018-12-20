Rachel McAdams rocks breast pump in photo, moms celebrate her ‘realness’

While shooting a magazine cover, new mom Rachel McAdams took a break to pump breast milk — on camera.

The 40-year-old actor, who gave birth to her son eight months ago, was shooting for Girls. Girls. Girls. magazine when she let photographer Claire Rothstein capture her mid-pump. The Mean Girls star was still dressed in full hair and makeup, and sporting designer clothes and diamonds.

Rothstein shared the photo on her Instagram account saying she wanted to show how “normal” breastfeeding is and to help change people’s “perception of something so natural.”

“A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture. Obviously #rachelmcadams looks incredible and was quite literally the dream to work with but also this shoot was about 6 months post her giving birth to her son, so between shots she was expressing/pumping as still breastfeeding,” Rothstein wrote.

don’t mind me just framing this photo of Rachel McAdams shot by Claire Rothstein pic.twitter.com/4ttM599sz4 — Maggy (@maggyvaneijk) December 19, 2018

“Breastfeeding is the most normal thing in the world and I can’t for the life of me imagine why or how it is ever frowned upon or scared of. I don’t even think it needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural,” she continued.

Many fans have complimented McAdams for openly showing her pumping and thanking her for helping shed stigma around doing so publicly.

“As a working mom who is also breastfeeding, all I have to say is thank you!!! Thank you @clairerothstein for capturing such a powerful image that captures what women are truly capable of doing in this world. And thank you #rachaelmcadams for proudly showing what it means to be working mom,” one social media user wrote.

“Kudos to Rachel McAdams and Claire Rothstein for raising awareness to something so beautiful and normal,” another Instagram user wrote.

Another fan added: “No words can describe the magnificence of this shot. Thank you for shining light on the beauty of motherhood.”

#RachelMcAdams pumping breast milk in Versace is the kind of power statement I needed today pic.twitter.com/WYbeMoygQS — Leah Gibbon (@LeahGibbon) December 19, 2018

McAdams, who is in a relationship with screenwriter Jamie Linden, told the Sunday Times in November that motherhood is “the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me, hands down.”

The Canadian star told the outlet that she “waited a long time” to be a mom, but “didn’t want to do it before it was the right time.”

“Everything about [motherhood] is interesting and exciting and inspiring to me,” she said. “Even the tough days, there’s something delightful about them.”

