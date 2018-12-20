Gateway folds casino plans for Western Fair District, signs lease for southwest property

Gateway Casinos has signed a lease agreement for a property in southwest London, leaving behind its plans for a $140-million development at the Western Fair District and starting from “ground zero.”

Rob Mitchell, Gateway’s director of communications and public affairs, told 980 CFPL the company inked a deal for land at the intersection of Wonderland and Wharncliffe roads earlier this week.

He said that the project is in its early stages, and that he could say little about the company’s vision for the property.

“I believe that the [N-J] Spivak cement plant will be vacating, and there’s the opportunity to demolish that and essentially look at it, for want of a better word, as a greenfield site,” he said.

More than a year ago, Gateway Casinos unveiled plans to London city council for a premium brand development at the Western Fair District, which included a hotel with 125 rooms, four hotels, expanded slot operations, and a promise of 700 new jobs for the city.

But the private casino operator has been frustrated by slow-moving negotiations involving city hall and the Western Fair District.

“We’ve been at this for quite some time now, and we expected to have shovels in the ground about a year ago or longer,” Mitchell said.

“There just seems to be a series of issues that kept arising at the fairgrounds, last of which was an archeological study that revealed there’d been a church and a cemetery … that required remediation.”

Gateway has been running the slot operations at the Western Fair District since 2017. Mitchell wasn’t able to comment on the future of those operations.

More information to come.