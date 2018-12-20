Police search for missing 41-year-old London man

London police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing man.

Officers announced overnight Thursday they were searching for 41-year-old Kurt Edwards of London. It’s believed he may be in the area of Windermere Road and Western Road. Investigators say they’re concerned for Edwards’ welfare.

Police have described Edwards as African American, about 6’0″, 172 lbs. and with a medium build. They say he’s balding with dark hair and brown eyes.

Officers haven’t released a picture of Edwards at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).