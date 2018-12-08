London police seek help in locating missing elderly woman

London police are asking for public assistance as they search for an elderly woman who went missing Saturday.

Police say Dragica Zara, 80, of London was last seen on Crimson Crescent near Hamilton Road shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Police describe her as a Caucasian woman who stands about five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Zara has short, light-brown hair and may be wearing a black jacket and blue top with black pants.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information regarding Zara’s whereabouts is urged to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).