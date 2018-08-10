Canada
August 10, 2018 6:55 pm

London police seek public’s help locating missing 54-year-old man

By Staff 980 CFPL

London police are asking for the public’s help in locating 54-year-old John Sorrenti.

Sorrenti is described as a white male, 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, with brown shaggy hair.

Police say Sorrenti was last seen around 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Princess Avenue and Ontario Street wearing a khaki coloured long sleeve shirt and grey pants.

Police add that they are concerned for his welfare, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers.

