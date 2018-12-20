Fire destroys truck, spreads to Kelowna house

A home across from Kelowna General Hospital sustained considerable damage when a vehicle fire spread to the structure on Wednesday night.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to the single-storey house at the corner of Royal Ave. and Pandosy St. around 8:30 p.m. when numerous passersby saw flames engulfing the truck in the carport.

“There was one resident home when the fire happened and he got out safely,” Platoon Capt. Dennis Miller said.

Once crews were able to douse the flames, fire fighters moved into the home to ensure all hot spots were out in the attic.

The flames had climbed the side of the house and began to burn the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire department and RCMP.