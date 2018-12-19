SiRT investigating sexual assault allegation made against N.S. RCMP member

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating a sexual assault allegation that has been made against an RCMP member.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says the alleged assault happened at a party held at the home of another RCMP member.

READ MORE: Police officers won’t face charges in case of N.S. man bitten by police dog, SiRT rules

SiRT says those involved were not known to each other before the party, and that the RCMP member has been arrested and released.

Charges have yet to be laid, according to SiRT, and a summons to appear in court will be issued.

No other details have been released.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP member not facing charges in alleged groping incidents

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing