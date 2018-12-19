Massive concrete pour underway in Kelowna

A massive concrete pour is underway in Kelowna’s downtown core.

The action is taking place at a new highrise, Tower 2 at One Water Street, beside Prospera Place. Approximately 2,700 cubic metres of concrete is being poured.

Details of the tower, such as width and length, weren’t released, but to get to 2,700 cubic metres of concrete, it takes an astounding amount. As an example, one online concrete calculator came up with dimensions of 95 metres by 95 metres by 30 centimetres thick for an approximate measurement of 2,707.5 cubic metres.

READ MORE: Early winter sets back 10 construction sites in Montreal

In Tower 2, the pour is 10 feet thick at the centre and ‘thins out’ to approximately four feet thick on the sides.

Burnco of Kelowna is the supplier for the project, and the company says its concrete trucks can each carry between 10 and 12 cubic metres of material. With so many trucks required, outside help was needed and several companies in the Okanagan are working together in creating the one-day December record. Burnco says it is coordinating the pour.

The pour started at 4:30 a.m., and is on track to be completed by 5:30 p.m. The Okanagan’s mild weather was cited as a great contributor in getting the pour done in one day.