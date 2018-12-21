What’s open and closed in Waterloo region on Christmas Day, Boxing Day

Here’s a roundup of what is open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s Open and Closed throughout Waterloo region

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a Christmas holiday schedule from Dec. 24 until Jan. 6. The full schedule is available on www.grt.ca.

The Charles Street Terminal and Ainslie Street Terminal will both operate on special holiday hours over the holiday season. More details can be found on www.grt.ca.

Go Transit will operate on an early homebound schedule on Christmas Eve which means some afternoon rush hour trains will depart earlier than normal. On Christmas Day, it will operate on a Sunday schedule while it will run on a Saturday schedule on Boxing Day.

There is regular curbside waste collection on Dec. 31 but that will change to next-day service on other days. From Dec. 24 until Jan. 5, collection will shift one day so if your garbage is normally collected on a Tuesday, it will be collected on a Wednesday.

There will also be double garbage days from Dec. 24 to Jan. 14. Christmas trees will be collected on regularly scheduled garbage days over the weeks of Dec. 31 and Jan. 7.

Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed for residential drop-off on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

What’s Open and Closed in Cambridge on Christmas Day, Boxing Day

All arenas will have limited hours between Christmas Eve and New Years Day. They will be closed on Christmas Day.

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Fashion History Museum closes for the season on Dec. 23. It will reopen on March 13.

The Centre for the Arts will be closed from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1.

All libraries, the John Dolson Centre and W. G. Johnson Centre will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

McDougall Cottage closed for the season on Dec. 16 and will reopen on March 6.

All Beer Stores will be closed on Christmas Day however The Beer Store at 200 Franklin Blvd. will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

All LCBO stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

What’s Open and Closed in Kitchener on Christmas Day, Boxing Day

The Aud, Activa Sportsplex, all community centres, swimming pools, libraries and arenas will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The outdoor rink in Carl Zehr Square at Kitchener City Hall is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boxing Day.

The Museum is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery is closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Joseph Schneider Haus is closed from Dec. 24 until Jan 13.

Homer Watson House & Gallery is closed from Dec. 21 through Jan. 8.

All Beer Stores will be closed on Christmas Day however The Beer Stores at 1255 Weber St. E. and 250 Bleams Rd. will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

All LCBO stores will be closed on Christmas Day. The stores at 324 Highland Rd. W. and 1005 Ottawa St. N. will be open on Boxing Day.

What’s Open and Closed in Waterloo on Christmas Day, Boxing Day

Albert McCormick Community Centre will have a public skate from 1 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. and a public skate from 4 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 25.

RIM will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex track will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The City of Waterloo Museum will be closed from Dec. 23 through Christmas Day. It will be open on Boxing Day.

The Clay & Glass Gallery will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All Beer Stores will be closed on Christmas Day however The Beer Store at 70 Weber St. N. will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

All LCBO stores will be closed on Christmas Day. The store at 115 King St. S. will be open on Boxing Day.