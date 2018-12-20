Neufeld Foundation matching donations made to Saskatoon Salvation Army kettles

All donations made to Saskatoon’s Salvation Army kettle campaign on Dec. 20 are being matched by the Murray and Audrey Neufeld Foundation.

Support for the campaign from the Neufeld family dates back to the early 1960s, starting with Harold Neufeld and J&H Builders. Today, it continues through the foundation and their children’s families.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Salvation Army’s kettle campaign launches its new season

“We chose to continue supporting the Salvation Army due to our family’s long history dating back to my father,” Murray Neufeld said in a press release.

“We want to instill the same principles taught by him in our children; the need to support organizations that assist those in need.”

WATCH BELOW: Sask. family fundraising for wheelchair-accessible van

Sixteen kettles will be set-up at locations throughout the city for people to make a donation to support local families in need this holiday season.

Donations made through the kettles assist programs year-round in Saskatoon such as Christmas hampers, Easter break camp, and the Nutana Feeding Program.

The Salvation Army‘s annual fundraising effort launched in mid-November, with kettles scheduled to be at various retailers until Christmas Eve.

Last year, the campaign raised $360,000. The goal this year is $325,000.

Related Saskatoon Wildlife Federation feeding community with food bank donation