Toronto’s Distillery District named one of world’s ‘coolest shopping areas’

Toronto’s Distillery District has been named one of the world’s 10 coolest shopping areas in the International Edition of The Guardian newspaper.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Distillery District was the only Canadian location to make it on the list. Lake Geneva in Wisconsin was the only other North American location ranked.

Park View in Whitley Bay in the United Kingdom made No. 1.

“What a great honour for us all to be recognized to be in the company of districts in St. Petersburg, Paris, Hamburg and Copenhagen,” said Diana Olsen, owner of Balzac’s Coffee Roasters, located in the Distillery.

“I’ve always believed that what makes the Distillery District so special is that it combines a very romantic and nostalgic ‘old world’ atmosphere via cobblestone streets and narrow alleyways, with a decidedly modern and edgy cultural, retail and food experience,” Olsen said.

“The juxtaposition of old and new keeps it vibrant and exciting for a wide audience of local and international visitors.”

The Distillery District is a Canadian National Historic Site known for arts, culture and entertainment. It attracts millions of Torontonians, as well as tourists from outside the city every year.

Especially popular is the district’s Christmas Market, which runs from Nov. 15 to Dec. 23 this year.

The Distillery District is comprised of 10 pedestrianised streets filled with retail boutiques, restaurants and galleries. All businesses in the area are independently owned.

