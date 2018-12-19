Teen accused of assaulting group home employee
A Peterborough youth has been arrested following an altercation with a staff member at a group home on Tuesday.
Peterborough police were called to a youth home for reports of an assault.
“It was reported that while at the home the female youth assaulted a staff member and caused damage to a door,” police said.
Police arrested a 17-year-old girl and charged her with assault and mischief under $5,000.
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 7, 2019.
Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a girl cannot be released.
