‘The Voice’ finale: Season 15 winner crowned

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched The Voice Season 15 finale.

The winner of The Voice was crowned on Tuesday night for the milestone 15th season of the hit reality singing competition series.

Coach Adam Levine and his final student, Reagan Strange, were eliminated from of the competition last week, leaving it down to “Team Blake, Kelly or Jennifer.”

With his remaining contestants Chris Kroeze and Kirk Jay, Blake Shelton went up against Kelly Clarkson‘s Chevel Shepherd and Jennifer Hudson‘s Kennedy Holmes for the final spot.

Shepherd and Kroeze went head-to-head upon being announced as semi-finalists, while Jay and Holmes respectively took the third and fourth positions.

READ MORE: 2018’s top-grossing concert tours — Ed Sheeran leads the pack (by a mile)

After a blazing performance with American country duo, Dan + Shay, Shepherd claimed the throne and was crowned the winner of the competition.

The duo performed their original song, Speechless, with the 16-year-old “country Tinkerbell.” They wowed millions of viewers across the continent.

This marks Team Kelly’s second win in a row. Clarkson and Brynn Cartelli, 15, won the Season 14 finale back in May.

Many believed Shepherd’s debut and performance of her original song Broken Hearts was what won her the competition. The country singer had the audience in awe.

SPOILER AlERT: congratulations to #TheVoice!!! RETWEET to send our winner big love! pic.twitter.com/vqy4CaqaFA — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 19, 2018

Clarkson and other fans of The Voice took to social media to celebrate Shepherd’s victory.

Thank U so much 2 everyone who voted 4 my girl @officialchevel & 4 that matter 4 simply voting. This simple act U do can change someone’s life & it’s a blessing, so from a girl whose life was changed by this simple act I just wanna say thank you for taking the time & being a fan! — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) December 19, 2018

You’ve got a winner !!!! She is so adorable , I love her voice — Norrine monferrato (@norrine59) December 19, 2018

Congratulations to @officialchevel on being named #TheVoice! 🎉 Big things come in small packages, y'all! 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/dBJOXUvloW — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 19, 2018

Congratulations Shepherd!

READ MORE: Shakira charged with tax evasion, owes $21 million, say Spanish prosecutors

Many fans of the show were outraged by the result, with most viewers hoping for Holmes to win the competition.

“Wow, I do not agree with the winner this year,” wrote a user. “Kennedy should have won hands down!”

We love you. You are my winner — Allana (@Allana52568230) December 19, 2018

I'm sorry…. this ish has to be rigged. Does not make sense at all. Kennedy by far should have been the winner. 4th place?🤔🤔🤔🤔#TheVoice — kri (@kdub0007) December 19, 2018

I'm never watching the voice again. Kennedy was the clear winner. Thanks Jennifer, job well done. @IAMJHUD #VoiceFinale — Neil Johnson (@dneilj01) December 19, 2018

How does Kirk go from being the predicted winner and having all of his songs in the top 6 on iTunes/all but one of his songs in the top 50 to 3rd place? I have never been more shocked by a finale! 👎🏻 #TheVoice — Kaycie Jackson (@kaycie_jackson) December 19, 2018

Ok just flat out shocked— Kennedy and Kirk gone???? Then the winner has to be Chevel. #TheVoice — Deb Stevenson (@DebStevenson888) December 19, 2018

Are you serious!!!!Kennedy in 4th! She’s the Voice winner for gosh sakes!!! — Patrick Kisgen (@PKisgen) December 19, 2018

Some fans were so shocked by the end result that they vowed not to watch The Voice “ever again.”

“Not really happy with this finale,” wrote another fan. “This show has fat-shamed the true winner, I’m never watching again!”

READ MORE: Thousands sign petition demanding Maroon 5 drops Super Bowl halftime show

John Legend will take over for Hudson in 2019 and join the rest of the judges, Levine, Shelton and Clarkson.

He recently shared his excitement in a press release. “I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift,” he said.

The Voice will return for its 16th season on Feb. 25.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis