Rick Zamperin: Penny Marshall was in a league of her own
Penny Marshall was, in many respects, in a league of her own.
Marshall, one of the top-grossing female directors in Hollywood, died Monday in her Hollywood Hills, Calif., home due to complications from diabetes.
Penny Marshall, the actress and director, dies at the age of 75
Marshall became the first woman to direct a film that grossed over $100 million when the 1988 comedy Big, starring Tom Hanks, grossed $151 million worldwide and earned Hanks his first of five Oscar nominations.
Hanks ended up losing to Dustin Hoffman, who played Raymond Babbitt in Rain Man.
She also directed Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Awakenings, but the 1992 hit A League of Their Own is — at least, in my opinion — Marshall’s best movie.
READ MORE: Fans mourn loss of Penny Marshall, TV’s ‘Laverne’
Teaming up once again with Hanks, the film brought to life the creation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during the Second World War.
Marshall got the most out of Hanks and co-stars Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Lori Petty, bringing viewers right into the heart of the intrepid league’s clubhouse.
In fact, Hanks’ “there’s no crying in baseball” line remains one of the most iconic quotes in the history of the silver screen, sports film or not.
While A League of Their Own may not be at the top of your list of all-time best sports movies, it is certainly a timeless classic that should be in every sports fan’s movie collection.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.