Lethbridge man sentenced to 3 years in prison for death of 9-month-old baby

A Lethbridge man was immediately taken into custody on Tuesday after being sentenced to three years in a federal penitentiary following the death of a nine-month-old child.

Emotions were running high as the family of Austin Wright, who died in April 2016, and the family of Tyler Hogan, who pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death in the case, waited throughout the morning to hear Justice John Rooke’s decision.

Austin’s family did not want to speak on camera.

“This has been an unbearable, tragic loss for our family,” the family said in a statement to media. “We realize that there is nothing that is going to bring our sweet, little, precious baby Austin Lucas Wright back to us.”

Crown prosecutor Mac Vomberg was seeking a three-and-a-half- to four-year sentence, while Hogan’s lawyer, Tonii Roulston, countered with three to six months and two years probation.

“We started this process with a charge of second-degree murder, which has a huge sentencing consequence,” said Roulston.

“After negotiations with the Crown prosecutor, Mr. Hogan entered a plea to criminal negligence causing death, which takes him out of a parole ineligibility range of 10 years.”

Hogan was originally charged with second-degree murder, however he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminal negligence causing death instead of going to trial.

He was arrested months after an autopsy of Austin’s body indicated the child had died of blunt force trauma to the head and spine.

Hogan admitted to tossing Austin into a pile of pillows and other items in an attempt to cheer up the sick baby.

“The remorse that Tyler Hogan has with respect to his actions in this unfortunate event, he is extremely remorseful,” said Roulston.

With credit given for pre-trial time served, Hogan has two years and 10 months left to serve of his sentence.