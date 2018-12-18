Salvation Army of Hamilton still short of its Christmas Kettle campaign goal

The Salvation Army of Hamilton is looking to last-minute shoppers to help lift the Christmas Kettle campaign to its goal of $410,000.

With less than a week of fundraising left, the local Salvation Army is still short $188,000 of its goal.

The organization relies on the Kettle Campaign to fund its Christmas and year-round assistance programs offered to area families.

The organization is asking the community to continue to dig deep when they see one of the Red Christmas Kettles out in the community.

The kettles will be out until 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 in malls, grocery stores and other retail locations.