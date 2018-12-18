Canada
December 18, 2018 5:33 pm

Salvation Army of Hamilton still short of its Christmas Kettle campaign goal

Sara Cain By Reporter  900 CHML

The kettles will be out until 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 in malls, grocery stores and other retail locations.

Niki Anastasakis / Global News
A A

The Salvation Army of Hamilton is looking to last-minute shoppers to help lift the Christmas Kettle campaign to its goal of $410,000.

With less than a week of fundraising left, the local Salvation Army is still short $188,000 of its goal.

The organization relies on the Kettle Campaign to fund its Christmas and year-round assistance programs offered to area families.

READ MORE: Hundreds line up, some overnight, for first day of Salvation Army Christmas Hamper distribution

The organization is asking the community to continue to dig deep when they see one of the Red Christmas Kettles out in the community.

The kettles will be out until 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 in malls, grocery stores and other retail locations.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christmas
Christmas Kettle Campaign
Christmas kettle Hamilton
Fundraising
Hamilton
Sally Ann
Salvation Army
Salvation Army of Hamilton

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News