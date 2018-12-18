Former Calgary police officer pleads guilty to accessing child porn

A former Calgary police officer has pleaded guilty to accessing child pornography.

Thomas Buttle, a former constable with the Calgary Police Service, was charged in March with possessing, accessing and making child pornography available.

The 33-year-old resigned his position with the CPS several months ago, a spokesperson confirmed.

According to Alberta Justice, Buttle is expected to make a plea on the other charges in May.

The investigation started in January after the RCMP referred an incident involving a social media user uploading child exploitation materials to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT).

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit was then able to track the user and discovered the suspect was a police officer. ALERT said at the time the investigation didn’t lead them to believe Buttle offended on any children.

Buttle is also scheduled to undergo psychiatric assessments.