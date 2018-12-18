Colborne, Ont., woman receives lifetime ban on dog ownership after dozens in poor care found at her home

A Colborne, Ont., woman has received a lifetime ban for owning dogs after dozens were found in poor condition at her home earlier this year.

In provincial court on Monday, Karne Dixon, 58, pleaded guilty to permitting animals to be in distress. The judge sentenced Nixon to a lifetime ban on owning, having custody of or caring for dogs.

Court heard that on March 21, the Ontario SPCA executed a search warrant at a home about 25 kilometres east of Cobourg following concerns about the well-being of a large number of dogs.

Officers said they discovered 57 dogs and four cats, including a “large number” of Golden retriever-type dogs which were in poor body condition and living in unsanitary conditions.

The SPCA says it attempted to work Nixon to meet regulatory standards of care, however, ongoing concerns for the animals’ welfare “necessitated their removal.”

On June 13, the SPCA removed all of the animals which eventually found new homes through the SPCA and affiliate humane societies including the Peterborough Humane Society.

Nixon was subsequently charged with eight counts of animal cruelty including permitting dogs to be in distress and failing to provide adequate medical attention and food and water.

“This individual found herself in a position where she had more animals than she could properly care for,” said Bonnie Bishop, OSPCA senior inspector. “We educate wherever possible, but we will enforce provincial animal welfare legislation if animals are not receiving the care they require under provincial animal welfare legislation.”