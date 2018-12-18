Penny Marshall dead: ‘A League of Their Own,’ ‘Big’ director dies at 75

Penny Marshall, the Bronx-born director of such movies as A League of Their Own and Big, passed away at her home in California on Monday night. She was 75 years old.

Marshall’s publicist Michelle Bega confirmed the Hollywood star’s death.

“Yes, she did [die]… peacefully at her Hollywood Hills home,” she said. “She passed away from complications from diabetes.”

Marshall, also known for her character Laverne in ’70s sitcom Laverne and Shirley, battled and overcame brain and lung cancer in the late ’00s.

She was known as a trailblazer for women in the industry, and was the first female director to make a movie that grossed over $100 million (Big in 1988). Four years later, she repeated the feat again with fan-favourite A League of Their Own.

After those two successes, Marshall retreated from the spotlight, only making brief cameos in movies here and there.

Born Carole Penny Marshall in New York City on Oct. 15, 1943, she was surrounded by art right from the beginning of her life. Her father, Tony, was a film director and producer, while her brother Garry was a comedy writer, so she had close influences.

She was an aspiring actor as a child, but suffered because she didn’t have the “typical” Hollywood look — she even appeared once as a “before” photo, with Farrah Fawcett as the “after” photo — for a beauty product ad.

For a while, she appeared in bit roles until she landed a recurring part on The Odd Couple and popped up on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Her big break came when her brother cast her as Laverne DeFazio on his show Happy Days.

Her character (along with Cindy Williams’ Shirley Feeney) was so popular, they made spinoff show Laverne and Shirley, which successfully ran from 1976 until 1983. Fearing the dreaded typecasting, Marshall took a step behind the camera instead.

Her directorial debut, Jumpin’ Jack Flash in 1985, was released to mediocre reviews, but then came her two huge successes.

Celebrities were quick to share their condolences on social media.

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 18, 2018

Oh Penny Marshall. 💔 Rest In Peace and thank you for everything.❤️ — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) December 18, 2018

What to say about Penny Marshall except that she was just the best. The star of a mid-season replacement sitcom, who would go on to become one of the most successful female directors of all-time. All while never losing her feisty New York edge. We’ll miss her dearly. #RIP pic.twitter.com/EFS3tTGdQs — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) December 18, 2018

I was invited by Penny Marshall to her house one afternoon to talk about a film she was doing. She was so kind to me. She was so smart and funny. I will never forget that afternoon. My heart goes out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JGE9kB7uAF — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 18, 2018

A generation before the current crop of female directors Penny Marshall made such memorable films as ‘Big’, ‘A League of Their Own’ and ‘Awakenings’. Let her not be forgotten. #PennyMarshall #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/1c1iT6V3eI — Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) December 18, 2018

Oh Rest In Peace dear Penny Marshall we have had many laughs through the years. This is very sad news. — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director. Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 18, 2018

I just heard of Penny Marshall's passing. I was such and admirer of hers, such talent she had. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans. She and her wonderful brother are reunited. -Barbara — Barbara Eden (@Barbara_Eden) December 18, 2018

Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall.

Hadn’t seen it in years.

Then today’s news…

Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy,so talented and she loved movies. RIP — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 18, 2018

Googled this and realized after all these years … i Remembered every word. We will miss you #pennymarshall 💔 https://t.co/Hk0lgsFmkN — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) December 18, 2018

She was married to fellow director Rob Reiner in 1971, and they were married for 10 years. Marshall leaves behind her sister, Ronny, a daughter, Tracy, and three grandchildren: Bella, Spencer and Viva.

“Our family is heartbroken,” the Marshall family said in a statement.

“I led an oddly charmed life for someone who thought she was not a charming person,” she once said about herself.

As of this writing, there are no details available regarding a funeral or burial services.

— With a file from The Associated Press