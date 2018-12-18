Connor McDavid focused on Blues, not refs, as Edmonton Oilers start home stand

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid doesn’t have much to say about his coach lobbying for referees to keep a closer eye on how he’s defended.

“I don’t like to talk about the refs. I never have. It’s something that I don’t think anything good is going to come from it. It’s a tough job they have. Certainly it’s one that I wouldn’t want to have. They’re going to call the game how they see it. That’s where I’ll leave it,” said McDavid.

The Oilers will host St. Louis on Tuesday night. It’s their first game since Sunday’s loss in Vancouver. Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock sounded off after the game and then again on Monday on what he feels are illegal tactics being used to impede McDavid.

Hitchcock will be shuffling his lines against the Blues. Ty Rattie returns to action after being scratched for the last three games. He’ll be on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Toby Rieder.

“Me and Nuge have always played well together. We’ve proved that in the past. Rieder is a good, fast, does-everything-for-you type of player,” said Rattie. “Not a lot to complain about when you’re in the NHL. I’m happy to be back in. Now it’s a matter of doing something to stay in.”

“We need more participants. That’s why we made the changes we did,” said Hitchcock. “We have to get more players participating for longer minutes in the game.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Chiasson – McDavid – Draisaitl

Rieder – Nugent-Hopkins – Rattie

Lucic – Brodziak – Kassian

Caggiula – Khaira – Puljujarvi

Nurse – Larsson

Gravel – Jones

Garrison – Benning

Talbot

The Oilers have won six straight home games. The team record is eight.

Catch the Oilers and Blues on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.