Kingston man faces obstruction charge for allegedly pressuring domestic assault victim not to testify

Kingston police say a man has been charged for trying to “dissuade” a domestic assault victim not to testify against him.

Between June and September, police say a Kingston man was sending a woman numerous messages on multiple social media platforms, despite being under conditions not to contact her due to previous domestic violence-related charges.

Police say they saw several messages sent to the woman that attempted to deny the incidents, convince the victim to change her testimony, and delete their social media conversations.

Kingston police contacted the man on Dec. 17 and he turned himself in later than day.

The 38-year-old man was charged with obstructing justice, breach of recognizance and breach of probation.