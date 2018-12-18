Couple named Mary and Joseph donate SUV to homeless mother fighting addiction

A new mother who is homeless and fighting addiction may have just had her Christmas saved by — you guessed it — Mary and Joseph.

Ashley Harrison has resided at Mary’s Shelter of the Treasure Coast in Stuart, Fla., for the past two months. She gave birth to a baby boy six weeks ago, according to WPTV.

Donations are a common occurrence at the shelter, but not necessarily the type Mary Nash and Joseph Gary Zingo delivered on Monday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg business owners sleep on rooftop, collect jackets to support the homeless

A television crew was there to record the “best blessing” of Harrison’s life.

“Can I cry on TV?” the tearful mother asked as she accepted the keys to a 2003 Hyundai Sante Fe.

The SUV runs well, according to its former owners, and the vehicle registration was even paid for.

“We’ve been so blessed with everything,” Nash explained. “We just wanted to do something nice for someone. I really didn’t think it was that big of a deal.”

Mary’s Shelter of the Treasure Coast calls itself a “faith-based transitional home” for pregnant, homeless women in need of a supportive environment. The organization’s goal is to help each woman live independently.