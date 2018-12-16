Winnipeg business owners sleep on rooftop, collect jackets to support the homeless

Sk8 Skates, with the help of Prep Hair, are collecting winter jackets for the homeless this holiday season.

All of the collected donations are being given to the Main Street Project, said Sk8 Skates owner Colin Lambert. He added that he wanted to start the jacket drive because of a group of men he met in the summer.

“When we were renovating our new building, we met a bunch of guys who stayed at the Main Street Project and they were telling us they all work full time and they’re getting back on their feet, and really credit the Main Street Project with being able to do so,” Lambert said.

The group decided to camp overnight on the rooftop of their store to see what living outside would be like.

“I can’t imagine how it is for people who do not have tents,” said Prep Hair owner Chelsea Marineilli. “[Mountain Equipment Co-op] donated great gear for us and I can’t imagine what it would be like if we didn’t have warm clothing.

“Winnipeg is insane — the weather here is ridiculous — and we want to help out as much as we can with warm coats.”

Both businesses will be collecting additional jackets and donations until Christmas.

“Winnipeg is cold and you don’t want to be out here without a jacket, so we want to make sure anyone who needs a jacket gets one,” Lambert added.

So far they’ve collected 112 jackets.