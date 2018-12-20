Newly minted Garbage Hill sign goes back up Thursday at Westview Park

A sign that disappeared as quickly as it went up is coming back in permanent form Thursday.

Always a Winnipeg landmark, Westview Park – better known as Garbage Hill – made the news this fall when a mysterious ‘Hollywood’-style sign was erected.

Winnipeggers’ delight over the sign was soon crushed, however, when city workers removed it mere hours after it was erected.

Despite a public outcry of support, including a petition with over a thousand signatures in favour of bringing it back, Garbage Hill remained unadorned.

However, Mayor Brian Bowman said after the sign’s disappearance that he was “with Winnipeggers” who wanted to see to its return, and that is happening Thursday.

Long live Garbage Hill. Our Hollywood mountain on the prairies. I’m with Winnipeggers who want the Garbage Hill sign back provided City processes are respected. — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) September 11, 2018

No one publicly took credit for the first iteration of the sign.

The cost of the sign to city taxpayers is zero dollars – the sign’s costs are being borne by SRS Signs and Service. The city did approve a permit for the sign, said a spokesperson.

Constructed of aluminum composite panels, with white reflective vinyl letter, the sign is 20 feet long.

The park received its unflattering nickname due to its origins as a landfill, which accepted ash and glass materials from the city’s garbage incinerator from 1875 to 1948.

Since its conversion to a park, Garbage Hill has been a popular site for walking, jogging, cycling, tobogganing and more. It also served as the site of an independent music festival, Corefest, for a number of years in the 1990s.

