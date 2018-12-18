Canada
December 18, 2018
Updated: December 18, 2018 12:45 pm

Canada Post says delivery service almost back to normal, 3 weeks after strike ended

By Staff The Canadian Press

OTTAWA – Three weeks after striking postal workers were forced back to work, Canada Post says it’s caught up on most parcel delivery backlogs that had been created by rotating walkouts.

The Crown corporation says its normal holiday delivery service guarantees have been restored across most of the country, except Vancouver.

The federal government legislated an end to job action by postal workers on Nov. 27 after Canada Post complained that a backlog of parcels was reaching historic levels ahead of the crucial holiday shopping period.

At the time, Canada Post warned the backlog could take until the end of January to clear up.

Canada Post said it delivered about four million packages between last Friday and yesterday, and will likely be able to deliver items ordered online in time for Christmas.

But it also depends on where the parcels are coming from as Canada Post expects some shipments from outside Canada might only be delivered in early January.

