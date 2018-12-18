Blue Bombers sign pair of 2018 CFL draft picks

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to build their roster, and their depth chart for the 2019 Canadian Football League season.

Following the recent signings of pending free agents Jermarcus Hardrick, Mike Miller and Jesse Briggs, the Bombers have inked offensive linemen Matthew Ouellet De Carlo of Bishop’s and Ben Koczwara of Waterloo. The pair were 6th and 8th round picks respectively in the 2018 CFL Draft.

De Carlo, 6-foot-4, 318 pounds hails from Pierrefonds, Quebec. He played four years for the Bishop’s Gaiters and was a two-time Academic All-Canadian in addition to playing in the 2017 U Sports East-West Bowl.

Koczwara, 6-foot-3, 291 pounds, played in 31 games during his four year career with the Waterloo Warriors. Like Oulellet De Carlo, he was also selected to play in the 2017 U Sports East-West Bowl.

According to the CFL.ca Free Agent tracker, the Blue Bombers still have 29 players who will be eligible to test the open market as of 11 a.m. Feb. 12, 2019.

