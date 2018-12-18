Influx of 30 dogs, puppies surrendered to Humane Society London & Middlesex prompts appeal for help

The Humane Society London & Middlesex is appealing to the community for funds to help care for an influx of dogs and puppies.

READ MORE: Steve Ryall named as London Humane Society executive director

The society says that at an already busy time of year, 30 dogs and puppies were surrendered to the shelter including a nursing mother with six puppies and a dog with a pronounced heart murmur.

“We were certainly not expecting such an influx of puppies and dogs to the shelter. We are appealing to the community to make financial contributions so that we can provide these animals with the veterinary care they require,” says Steve Ryall, executive director of Humane Society London & Middlesex.

“As a non-profit charitable organization that receives no direct government funding, we cannot provide second chances for over 2,000 animals each year, without the generosity of our donors.”

READ MORE: Yarn-cutting ceremony celebrates opening of cat adoption centre in north London

The shelter says the additional expenses also include food, cleaning, and grooming.

Donations can be made online, in person at 624 Clarke Rd., by phone at 519-451-0630 ext. 222, or by mail.