Man arrested for impaired driving after driving wrong way on Highway 85 in Waterloo

A Norfolk County man was arrested overnight Sunday after he was spotted driving the wrong way on Highway 85 in Waterloo.
Cambridge OPP say they received several calls around midnight about a car heading in the wrong direction on the highway.
READ MORE: Drug impaired charge laid in Puslinch crash
By the time they arrived, they found he was driving in the right direction on the divided highway.
Yet officers say he was still driving in an erratic manner so they pulled him over near Northfield Drive.
Edward Martin, 59, has been charged with impaired by drugs and dangerous operation.
Cambridge OPP are reminding drivers to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.