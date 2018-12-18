Man arrested for impaired driving after driving wrong way on Highway 85 in Waterloo

A Norfolk County man was arrested overnight Sunday after he was spotted driving the wrong way on Highway 85 in Waterloo.

Cambridge OPP say they received several calls around midnight about a car heading in the wrong direction on the highway.

READ MORE: Drug impaired charge laid in Puslinch crash

By the time they arrived, they found he was driving in the right direction on the divided highway.

Multiple calls overnight about a wrong-way vehicle travelling on #Hwy85 in #Waterloo. Edward MARTIN, a 59 year old man from Norfolk County, charged with Impaired by Drug and Dangerous Operation. Call 911 if you see a suspected impaired driver. #IMPAIREDisIMPAIRED pic.twitter.com/TcFvEHXjgr — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 17, 2018

Yet officers say he was still driving in an erratic manner so they pulled him over near Northfield Drive.

Edward Martin, 59, has been charged with impaired by drugs and dangerous operation.

Cambridge OPP are reminding drivers to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.