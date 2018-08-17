Drug impaired charge laid in Puslinch crash

Cambridge OPP have laid a drug-impaired driving charge against a 54-year-old man from Windsor after a crash on Highway 401 in Puslinch Township.

Police said officers were called to a rear-end crash in the eastbound lanes on Wednesday just before 8 a.m.

“Officers were advised by multiple witnesses that one of the vehicles involved in that collision had been driving in an erratic manner prior to the collision and had rear-ended the other vehicle,” said Const. Lauren Ball.

Robert Adam was arrested at the scene and is scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom in September.

Police did not say which drug was causing the impairment, but a drug recognition expert officer was called in.

“It’s a drug recognition expert officer who has conducted significant testing on the driver and that is how they deem that the person is impaired by drug,” Ball said.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Ball said this serves as a good reminder to drivers to call 911 to report erratic driving on the roads.

“We receive complaints every day about possible impaired drivers and it is so important for us to receive those calls because we can’t be everywhere all at once,” she said. “When we receive traffic complaint calls about possible impaired drivers, those are high priority calls.”