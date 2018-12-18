Study analyzes nearly 100,000 medical errors made at Nova Scotia pharmacies

A new report has analyzed nearly 100,000 medical errors made at Nova Scotia pharmacies, 928 of which were linked to patient harm across the province.

The study was published in CMAJ Open on Tuesday, based on information collected at 301 community pharmacies between October 2010 and June 2017. The research revealed a variety of incidents that compromised patient safety, including the dispensing of incorrect drugs, dosages or quantities.

But the major takeaway, says the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists, is that 82 per cent of reported errors were caught and corrected before they ever reached the patient.

“Now that the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists has baseline data, we can use this to develop and evaluate solutions,” said registrar Bev Zwicker in a press statement responding to the study’s release.

“We are committed to sharing our learnings and working collectively with community pharmacies and stakeholders to further enhance the safety of pharmacy care provided to Nova Scotians.”

The study was conducted by researchers at SafetyNet-Rx, the Institute for Safe Medication Practices Canada and Dalhousie University, among others, and is believed to be the first analysis of its kind in North America. It identified a grand total of 131,031 incidents reported by community pharmacies, 98,097 of which were described as “quality-related events” — or medication errors that either reach the patient, or are intercepted and corrected before dispensing.

Roughly 30 per cent of those errors involved incorrect dosages or frequencies, followed by incorrect strengths or concentrations at 20.2 per cent, and incorrect drugs at 19.9 per cent. Just under one per cent were tied to patient harm, including adverse drug reactions.

“This tells us that information related to a patient’s drug allergies may not always be available or provided when the pharmacist determines the appropriateness of the medication,” Zwicker said.

“A focus of the 2019 pharmacy inspections will be the engagement of community pharmacies in the prevention and reporting of adverse drug reactions.”

Nova Scotia pharmacies are required under law to report medication errors that reach patients, following regulatory changes in 2010. The data was collected from the province’s Community Pharmacy Incident Reporting system.

According to the researchers, community pharmacies in Canada dispense more than 600 million prescriptions each year.