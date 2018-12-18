Overnight parking ban to be enforced in Halifax for first time this winter

Love it or hate it, it’s here: the annual winter overnight parking ban in Halifax is being enforced Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Snow has been falling throughout the morning and is expected to continue later in the day.

According to Environment Canada, the snow will ease west to east Tuesday afternoon, with additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm.

The overnight parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. to allow municipal crews to clear streets and sidewalks.

Vehicles that are parked on municipal streets during those hours can be ticketed or towed.

The municipality says that in addition to the ban, the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act states tickets can be issued and vehicles towed any time if they are parked in a manner that interferes with snow clearing.

They’re also reminding people to remove planters and lawn decorations that could obstruct sidewalks, or mark large objects that can’t be moved with a reflector, in order to help crews identify obstacles.

A car went into the ditch on the 118 inbound drive safe..@globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/GHPtodq5OP — Whitney Oickle (@WOickle) December 18, 2018

Vehicles that are hanging out of driveways or parked on the sidewalk will be ticketed as well.

It is also against the bylaw to move snow from a private property into the street or sidewalk.

The overnight parking ban is in effect until March 31, 2019, but only enforced during winter conditions. For the latest on the ban, check the municipality’s website, sign up for alerts, or call 311.